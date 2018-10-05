The Saddle Ridge junior varsity squad ended its season on a high note Thursday afternoon, stopping Gordon Lee in overtime to score a 14-8 win.
A long second-quarter run by quarterback Dalton Griffin set up his own 1-yard sneak for six, while Landon Kennedy added the conversion run.
The Trojans would tie things up in the third quarter and the game would eventually go to overtime, tied 8-8. A 10-yard run by Kennedy - the conversion attempt was no good - put the Mustangs up 14-8 in overtime and the Saddle Ridge defense would keep the Trojans out of the endzone on the ensuing possession to clinch the victory.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not provided as of press time.