The LaFayette Ramblers moved to 2-1 on the season with a 42-0 Homecoming win over Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 156 yards and found the endzone three times. Daeshaun Goad picked up 104 yards on the ground and scored once. Isaiah McKenzie had 79 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Cody Davis also scored once on the ground.
On defense, Tyler White had a team-high nine tackles. Davis picked up seven tackles, followed by A.J. Thompson with six and Julian Lees with five. Lees also recovered a fumble.
Individual statistics for Saddle Ridge (0-3) were not available as of press time.
Ringgold 38, Chattanooga Valley 0
The Tigers improved to 2-1 and dropped the Eagles to 1-2 as Sean Greene scored four times on runs on 21, 68, 1 and 12 yards. Hudson Moss pulled down a 24-yard TD pass from Ryder Fairchild, while Greene, Moss and Braxton Holtcamp all had two-point conversions.
Moss also picked off a pass and Fairchild had a fumble recovery. Bryce Hart, Trey Akins, Levi Lowery, Elijah Bradbury and Dylan Bandy all added tackles for loss in the win.
Individual statistics for Chattanooga Valley were not available as of press time.
In other games from Thursday, Heritage (4-0) beat Rossville (1-2), 46-8, Trion (3-0) took down Lakeview (1-3), 48-14, and Dade (2-2) shutout Gordon Lee (1-3), 40-0.
No further information from these games are currently available.