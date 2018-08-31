The Saddle Ridge Mustangs junior varsity squad picked up its first-ever victory against an NGAC opponent as they downed Chattanooga Valley's JV, 18-8, on Thursday.
Jason Guffey had over 150 yards on the ground and scored all three touchdowns for the Navy-and-Red. Kaden Trejo had a pair of fumble recoveries, while Nate Hines, Stephen Youngblood, Carter Rudd and Austin Cook were named as other big contributors on defense.
Individual details for the Eagles were not provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge elected to only play a junior varsity schedule this season.
Heritage 20, Rossville 14
In Rossville, the Generals took an 8-6 halftime lead on a touchdown on the final play of the first half and used another TD with 30 seconds remaining to beat the Bulldogs.
No further details were available as of press time.
Ringgold 36, Lakeview 6
Ty Gilbert rushed for two scores and passed for one more, while Christian Smith racked up 143 all-purpose yards in the Tigers' 36-6 home win over Lakeview on Thursday.
Peyton Williams scored twice on the ground and added a pair of conversion runs. O'Reilly Matthews caught a TD pass and Sean Greene added a conversion. Ross Norman had an interception on defense for Ringgold.
The Warriors scored their lone TD in the closing minute of the game. No individual statistics had been provided as of press time.