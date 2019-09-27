The Gordon Lee Trojans chewed up nearly all of the fourth quarter on a 12-play drive, but were halted with 53 seconds to play to allow visiting Rossville to escape with a 20-14 victory in an NGAC game on Thursday night.
After a quick-paced, but scoreless first quarter, the Trojans would get on the board with just over two minutes to play in the opening half.
Quarterback Brodyn Ramey scored on a nine-yard keeper on a fourth-and-eight call. The nine-play, 35-yard drive was highlighted by a catch from left guard Zach Walston, who picked up 14 yards after corralling the ball off a deflection. Dalton Russell ran in the conversion to put the Trojans up, 8-0.
But the Bulldogs, who had run just three offensive plays to that point in the game, went 62 yards in nine plays to get into the endzone with 13 seconds left in the half. Bryson Donald hauled in a 20-yard pass from Ethan Waters and Brandon Allen carried four times on the drive for 34 yards, including the final 10 on a toss sweep to the right. However, Allen was stopped on the two-point try, leaving Gordon Lee ahead at intermission, 8-6.
The next two scores in the game would come quickly.
Rossville had a fast, five-play, 54-yard drive to open the third quarter. Waters and Donald would connect again on a 30-yard touchdown pass over the middle with 5:16 remaining in the quarter. The conversion attempt failed, but the Bulldogs had their first lead at 12-8.
But on the very next play from scrimmage, Russell took a quick inside handoff and went virtually untouched up the middle of the field. His 57-yard scoring scamper would put the Trojans back in front, 14-12. The conversion attempt failed.
However, the Bulldogs would counter on their next drive with an eight-play, 51-yard march. A 19-yard run by Allen would move the ball inside the Gordon Lee 35-yard line and the Bulldogs would overcome a 10-yard holding penalty and a sack as Allen, facing second-and-19 from the Trojans’ 31-yard line, took a toss sweep to the left, somehow avoided two tackles near the Rossville sideline and made his way into the endzone. Waters would then complete the two-point pass to Zion Jackson to put his team up by six with 7:22 remaining.
Needing one final score, Gordon Lee went to work. A 15-yard run by Harrison Walker and a 10-yard run by Russell would get the ball inside the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line and the Trojans would eventually move the ball to the Rossville 18 with just over two minutes to play.
But the Bulldogs would stuff Russell for a four-yard loss on first down before the Trojans would hurt themselves with a 5-yard penalty on third down. Another two-yard loss by the Rossville defense would set up fourth-and-17 from the 26 with just over a minute to play and Ramey's pass would fall incomplete, allowing the Bulldogs to kneel down twice to run out the clock.
Allen led all rushers with 118 yards on nine carries. Waters was 4-of-9 in the air for 70 yards, while Donald had a team-best 50 yards on two catches. Jackson added two catches for 20 yards.
Gordon Lee had 72 yards rushing on 18 carries by Walker and 66 yards on four carries by Russell. Walston's fortunate grab was the only pass attempted by the Trojans on the night.
Rossville (2-3) will host the LaFayette next Thursday, while Gordon Lee (1-5) will also be at home against Trion that same day.
Ringgold 38, Saddle Ridge 0
The Tigers improved to 4-1 on the year with a shutout of Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
Holden Moss got the ball rolling by returning the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, while Sean Greene added the conversion.
After holding Saddle Ridge to a three-and-out, Braxton Holtcamp broke loose on a 91-yard TD run, while Ryder Fairchild scored the two-point conversion. Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Elijah Bradberry intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a score. Zach Fow ran in the two-point conversion.
Moss went 22 yards to the endzone later in the half to add to the Tigers’ advantage and Greene scored the last of the Tigers’ points in the third quarter with a TD run and a two-point conversion.
Ringgold recorded four sacks, two by Bryce Hart and one each by Bradberry and Ryder Fairchild. They also recovered three Mustang fumbles with Fow, Hart and Damien Woodward getting credit for one each.
In other action from Thursday, Heritage edged out LaFayette, 14-12, Dade County blanked Lakeview, 34-0, and in a game played on Tuesday, Trion shut out Chattanooga Valley, 30-0.