A big NGAC cross-division clash went the way of the home team Thursday afternoon as the Ringgold Tigers scored a 46-8 win over Heritage at Don Patterson Field.
Ringgold (3-1) scored on runs of 20 and 36 yards by Sean Greene. Wyatt Blankenship had an 89-yard scoring scamper, while Hudson Moss (29 yards) and Ryder Fairchild (42 yards) also scored on the ground for the Tigers.
Moss got in the endzone a second time on a 55-yard pick-six, while he and Greene both picked up a pair of two-point conversions. Braxton Holtcamp also added a conversion.
Defensively, Moss had two interceptions on the afternoon. Levi Lowery came up with three tackles for loss, followed by Brent Lee Raby with two and Fairchild and Travis Talley with one each. Elijah Bradberry and Bennett Blanks led Ringgold in overall tackles.
Heritage fell to (4-1) on the year.
Chattanooga Valley 37, Lakeview 22
The Eagles bolted out of the gate with three first-quarter touchdowns en route to the road win on Cross Street.
Flint Dempsey rushed for over 200 yards and scored four times on the ground as CVMS evened its record at 2-2. Quarterback John Hill opened the scoring with a long TD pass to a leaping Judd Anderson.
Linemen Malachi Hutchinson, Austin Nicoson, Aiden Selmen, Nic Kerr, Chris Broom, Evelino Reyes, Tavian Hamby and Javen Lewis were noted as standouts, as were Fred Maxiner, Mick Phillips and Carson Middleton on defense.
Lakeview dropped to 1-4 on the season.
Trion 36, Saddle Ridge 6
The Bulldogs (4-0) are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NGAC after a road win in Rock Spring.
Landon Collins had the lone touchdown for the Mustangs (0-4).
LaFayette 38, Gordon Lee 6
Dawson Pendergrass had three rushing touchdowns as the Ramblers (3-1) won their third consecutive game. Isaiah McKenzie had a TD run and a TD catch in the victory, while Hunter Jefferies threw for a score and threw for a two-point conversion.
Dalton Russell scored the only touchdown of the game for Gordon Lee (1-4). Harrison Walker and Ben Gilliam were praised for their effort on offense and defensive, respectively.
Dade County 44, Rossville 8
The Wolverines are now 3-2 on the season after a win in Trenton. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-3 overall with the loss.