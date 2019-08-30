The Ringgold Middle School Tigers began the 2019 season with a comfortable 36-6 road win at Gordon Lee on Thursday. Sean Greene led Ringgold with 168 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also added a pair of extra points, while Hudson Moss picked up 154 yards rushing and a pair of TD’s. Braxton Holtcamp passed for a conversion to Bennett Blanks.
The defense, led by Elijah Bradberry and Levi Lowery, was praised by head coach David Crownover, while Trey Akins, Jacob Swanson and Bryce Hart all had one fumble recovery each for the Tigers.
Gordon Lee’s score came on a pick-six by Layne Parrish. Parrish finished with five tackles with two going for a loss. D.J. Parker had four tackles for the Trojans (1-1).
Rossville 36, Saddle Ridge 12
The Bulldogs also started out 1-0 on the year with a victory over the Mustangs, who fell to 0-1. Saddle Ridge found the end zone on a long pass from Dalton Griffin to Kaden Miller and a run by Landon Collins.
No individual statistics for Rossville were provided as of press time.
Heritage 32, Lakeview 0
The Generals are now 2-0 on the year following Thursday’s win, while Lakeview fell to 0-2. No further information from the game had been provided as of press time.
Christian Heritage 14, LaFayette 0
The Ramblers dropped their season opener to the Lions in a non-league matchup. No further information from the game had been provided as of press time.