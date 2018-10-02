The Gordon Lee Middle School Trojans (5-0 overall, 4-0 division) clinched the NGAC West Division title with a 26-18 overtime victory at Rossville on Monday.
The offensive line of Reece Eldridge, Noah Dockery, Nolan Dotson, Eli Shell, Braxton Turnipseed, Ethan Johnson and Logan Webb opened up holes for Nate Dunfee and Bo Rhudy. Dunfee had 13 carries for 55 yards and one TD run, while Rhudy rushed 12 times for 68 yards, two scores and a 2-point conversion in overtime. Kade Cowan had 32 yards in the air, including a 25-yard TD pass to Dunfee.
Gabe Lowe led the defensive effort with seven tackles. Rhudy and Conner Whitman had five tackles each, while Cowan, Robert Henson and Holt Roberts had four stops apiece.
Rossville will face Chattanooga Valley in Flintstone on Thursday to battle for the other playoff berth from the West Division.
The Eagles survived a 20-18 overtime game against visiting Dade County on Monday to keep its playoff hopes alive.
After a scoreless first half, quarterback Dakota Stone found Judd Anderson on a 30-yard pass to set up a 60-yard TD toss from Stone to Calvin Gray. However, the Wolverines returned the ensuing kickoff for a score and later got a touchdown with 40 seconds left in regulation to go in front, 12-6.
But that would be plenty of time for the Eagles as Izaac Bryant connected with Austyn Acuff for a 60-yard scoring strike. However, a missed conversion would send the game to overtime.
Stone rolled left on the first play of overtime, picked up a big block from Bryant, and scampered to the endzone before Stone added the conversion run. Dade would find the endzone on its third play of overtime, but the Eagles rose up as Parker Johnson, Hayden Landreth and Ian Byrd combined to stuff the Wolverines on the conversion and clinch the win.
In an East Division contest, Peyton Williams had three TD's and a conversion in Ringgold's 34-0 win over Trion. Ty Gilbert added a pair of scores and a conversion in the victory.