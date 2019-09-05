Carson Middleton, Aiden Russell and Flint Dempsey all had rushing touchdowns as Chattanooga Valley scored a 27-0 win over Rossville Thursday afternoon at Ridgeland High School. John Hill threw for one score to Judd Anderson, while Fred Maxiner, Charlie Davis and Javen Lewis were defensive standouts for the Eagles (1-1).
Individual statistics for Rossville (1-1) had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview 20, Saddle Ridge 12
In Rock Spring, the Warriors picked up their first win of the 2019 season over the Mustangs. Individual statistics for Lakeview (1-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge (0-2) saw Aidan Hannibal return a kickoff for a touchdown, while Landon Collins added one score on the ground.
LaFayette 20, Dade 14
The Ramblers evened their record at 1-1 on the season with a home win on Thursday. No further details had been provided as of press time.
Heritage 36, Gordon Lee 8
The Generals moved to 3-0 with the victory, while the Trojans fell to 1-2 on the season. No further details had been provided as of press time.
Trion 22, Ringgold 20
The Tigers dropped to 1-1 overall after a narrow home loss to the Bulldogs. No further details had been provided as of press time.