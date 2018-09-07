The Rossville Bulldogs got three touchdowns from Chase Watkins in a 38-6 win at Dade on Thursday. Blake Ferguson and Darrian Burks each scored once as the Bulldogs moved to 1-1.
Rossville will host Lakeview next Thursday.
Heritage 30, Ringgold 0
The Generals picked up a big road win on Thursday as they shut out the previously-unbeaten Tigers behind three touchdowns and two conversions by Paxton McCrary. Matthew Adair also found the endzone on a kick-off return.
Heritage’s JV team will play at Saddle Ridge next Thursday, while Ringgold will host Dade.