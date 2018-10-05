Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries, added 26 yards receiving and scored three total touchdowns as the LaFayette Ramblers powered past Ringgold, 38-14, in the regular season finale to earn an NGAC playoff berth.
After forcing a punt to start the game, LaFayette marched 65 yards with Pendergrass scoring on a 6-yard run. Quarterback Zach Barrett would convert the 2-point conversion to give the Ramblers an 8-0 lead with 2:36 left in the opening quarter.
LaFayette would tack on two more scores in the second period. Pendergrass added a 14-yard TD run with 4:59 left in the half and he would catch a 26-yard pass from Barrett with 2:12 remaining. Nick Adams added a conversion and the Ramblers would take a 22-0 lead into intermission.
A 4-yard Austin Tucker run and a Pendergrass conversion catch extended the lead to 30-0 with 3:15 left in the third before the Tigers finally got on the board late in the period on a 58-yard TD catch by O'Reilly Matthews. However, LaFayette would respond on a 14-yard Mason Russell run with 5:20 left to play with Barrett adding the conversion.
Ringgold would get the final points of the game later in the quarter as Christian Smith threw to quarterback Ty Gilbert on a 45-yard halfback pass. Sean Greene's conversion would account for the final two points of the afternoon.
The offensive line of Ricky Jackson, Logan Stephens, Michael Hamilton, Collier Gable and Chase Hughes paved the way for 373 yards of offense for the Ramblers, 337 coming on the ground. Tucker ran 15 times for 78 yards, while Russell had 63 yards on just four carries. Adams added 42 yards on five carries, while Barrett ran six times for 52 yards and had 36 yards through the air.
Defensively, Russell had a team-high eight tackles, followed by Pendergrass with seven and Barrett with five. Sam Hall added a fumble recovery in the win.
Individual statistics for Ringgold were not provided as of press time.
The Ramblers will travel the Gordon Lee next Thursday in the first round of the 2018 NGAC playoffs.