The LaFayette Ramblers got 146 yards on 19 carries by Dawson Pendergrass and moved to 3-0 on the year with a 14-0 victory over Chattanooga Valley in LaFayette.
The lone score of the first half was turned in by LaFayette signal-caller Zach Barrett, who scored on a tackle-breaking 14-yard run with less than a minute to play in the second quarter. Pendergrass would catch the conversion pass to give the Ramblers an 8-0 lead at the break.
The final score came just before the end of the third quarter as Pendergrass powered into the endzone from four yards out.
Barrett finished with 27 yards on just two carries.
Defensively, Austin Tucker had 10 tackles to lead the way, followed by Nick Adams and Mason Russell with eight and Chase Hughes and Pendergrass with seven. Evan Williams, Trey Otten and Logan Stephens collected five tackles apiece. Williams, Russell and Stephens teamed up for a sack, while Williams also had a fumble recovery.
The Ramblers will host Trion next Thursday for Homecoming. Meanwhile, CVMS (0-1) will play next Thursday at Gordon Lee.