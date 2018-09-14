The LaFayette Ramblers now stand at 4-0 after a 24-6 Homecoming victory over Trion on Thursday.
LaFayette took an 8-0 lead midway through the opening period as Dawson Pendergrass plunged in from a yard out. Quarterback Zach Barrett would connect with Pendergrass on the 2-point conversion.
Pendergrass would score again, this time on a 16-yard run, less than a minute into the second quarter. He would catch another conversion pass from Barrett to increase the lead to 16-0 and Barrett would connect with Mason Russell on a 46-yard scoring strike with 1:16 left in the half. A keeper by Barrett would add the conversion as the Ramblers took a 24-0 lead into halftime.
Trion would get the final points on a 14-yard TD pass from Cayden Watson to Nathan Willingham with 29 seconds left in the game.
Pendergrass finished with 14 carries for 118 yards. Russell added 51 rushing yards on just two carries, while Austin Tucker rushed for 38 yards.
On defense, Nick Adams had a huge game with 16 tackles, followed by Russell with 13 tackles and Tucker with a dozen stops. Pendergrass had 11 tackles and Evan Williams recorded a sack.
LaFayette will travel to Heritage next Thursday for a very important contest.