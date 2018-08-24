The LaFayette Ramblers opened the 2018 football season with a 22-8 victory at Lakeview in an NGAC crossover game on Thursday.
Running back Dawson Pendergrass carried 14 times for 143 yards and added a first-quarter 35-yard touchdown run and conversion. Austin Tucker picked up a 5-yard TD run later in the game. He finished with 44 yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Zach Barrett added a TD run on a 1-yard keeper. He also had two conversion passes, one to Pendergrass and one to Jonah Neal.
Defensively, Pendergrass and Trey Otten had seven tackles, while Tucker and Evan Williams went for six. Nick Adams also had seven tackles to go with a sack and fumble recovery, while Jacob Brown picked up four tackles and recovered a fumble.
LaFayette (1-0) will host Dade next Thursday, while Lakeview (0-1) will travel to Ringgold.