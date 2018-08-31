The LaFayette Middle School Ramblers are now 2-0 on the young season after a 28-6 home win over Dade County on Thursday.
A 3-yard run by Austin Tucker with 2:03 left in the first quarter gave LaFayette an early 6-0 lead, but a miscue on a second-quarter punt return would set up Dade for the tying score on a 37-yard run.
However, on the final play of the first half, quarterback Zach Barrett would find Mason Russell on a 73-yard touchdown strike and Dawson Pendergrass' conversion would give the Ramblers a 14-6 lead and the momentum.
Tucker's second TD run of the game, this one from seven yards out, would add to the lead. Barrett would find Jonah Neal on the conversion pass to increase the lead to 22-6 with 4:20 left in the third period.
Pendergrass would tack on one final score on an 11-yard run later in the second half to account for the final six points. He would end the game with 117 yards on 14 carries. Tucker had 27 yards on seven attempts, while Barrett completed two passes for 85 yards.
Defensively, Pendergrass led the way with 11 tackles. Nick Adams had nine stops, while Tucker recorded six tackles and a sack. Trey Otten had five tackles and recovered a fumble.
LaFayette will play at Chattanooga Valley next Thursday.