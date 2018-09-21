The Heritage Generals took over the top spot in the NGAC's East Division with a 22-14 home win over LaFayette on Thursday.
The Ramblers (4-1) took nearly 6:30 off the clock in the game's opening drive before Austin Tucker plowed his way into the endzone from three yards. The conversion attempt was no good.
Heritage (5-0) would answer as Kaden Swope hit Payton Newman on a 4-yard TD pass to cap a long drive. A conversion run by Paxton McCrary would give the Generals an 8-6 lead that they would take into intermission.
Three plays into the second half, Jacob Brown would force a fumble, which would be scooped up by Nick Adams to give LaFayette the ball. The turnover would set up a 35-yard Zach Barrett-to-Mason Russell scoring strike, while Barrett's conversion keeper would make it a 14-8 game.
However, McCrary got loose for a 35-yard TD run of his own later in the period, while Swope found Newman for the 2-point pass that regained a 16-14 lead for the home team.
After the Heritage defense stepped up to force a turnover on downs inside the LaFayette 35, the Generals would march in for what would eventually become the game-winning score. A long pass completion by Swope would set the table for McCrary, who scored from three yards out.
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.
Dawson Pendergrass had 67 yards rushing on 16 carries for LaFayette. Tucker carried eight times for 16 yards and Barrett completed six passes for 85 yards, 57 going to Russell on two catches.
Defensively, Pendergrass had 10 tackles, followed by Brown with eight and Logan Stephens with seven. Barrett and Tucker finished with six each, while Adams and Sam Hall both had five stops.