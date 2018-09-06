The Gordon Lee Trojans improved to 2-1 on the season with a 32-8 victory at Lakeview on Thursday. The Navy-and-White led 16-8 at halftime before pouring it on in the second half.
Nate Dunfee had 158 yards rushing on 16 carries. He finished with three touchdowns and added one 2-point conversion. Bo Rhudy picked up 35 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while Kade Cowan rushed four times and completed two conversion passes.
Conner Whitman caught one conversion pass and finished with 27 yards receiving. Braxton Turnipseed and Holt Roberts also scored conversions in the win.
Defensively, Cowan had a team-best seven tackles, followed by Gabe Lowe with six. Rhudy and Brodie Genter picked up five each and Roberts added four.
Individual statistics for Lakeview (0-3) had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee will be at home next Thursday to face Chattanooga Valley, while Lakeview will play at Rossville.