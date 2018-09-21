The Gordon Lee Trojans moved to 4-1 on the season with a 24-6 road victory at Dade on Thursday.
Nate Dunfee had 12 carries for 75 yards and a 60-yard punt return for a score. Bo Rhudy rushed 11 times for 45 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, while also catching a 25-yard TD pass. Conner Whitman had two conversion receptions.
On defense, Rhudy led the way with seven tackles, followed by Kade Cowan with six, Holt Roberts with five and Gabe Lowe with four, including a huge tackle for loss on fourth down.