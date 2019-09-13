A total of 330 runners representing 16 different schools from three separate states converged in Boynton on Thursday for a huge middle school cross country meet.
The Baylor girls would take the team title with 40 points, followed by Westside of Whitfield County with 72 points and host Heritage with 73. Another Whitfield County school, Eastbrook, was fourth with 129 points, while Trion finished with 150 points to round out the top five.
On the boys’ side, McCallie picked up 36 points to easily win the meet. Baylor was second with 60 points and Heritage was third with 77. The rest of the top five included Eastbrook (211) and Ringgold (212).
Individually, Dade County's Anna Ballard won the girls’ race in a time of 12:11. Zoie St. John of Heritage was second at 12:37 and Westside’s Lexi Lyon was third at 13:16. Tori Epps finished seventh for Ringgold in a time of 13:43, while Lila Langston of Heritage was ninth at 14:15.
Macy Tisdale was the top runner for Lakeview as she crossed the line in 15:53. Anniston Pierce ran a 17:43 for Saddle Ridge and Lily Puryear finished in 18:03 for Rossville.
Runners from the two Chattanooga private schools took the top three spots in the boys’ race. McCallie's Grady Outlaw was first in 11:15, followed by two Baylor runners in Kibby Seymour 11:29 and Garrison Corley 11:34. Heritage saw Lenny Landaverde Verde take fourth at 11:47, while his teammate, Will Riddle, finished eighth in a time of 12:08.
Gavin Lakin was the top finisher for Ringgold at 12:33. Levi Ledford carried the banner for Saddle Ridge at 13:01. Ian Eller ran a 13:44 for Lakeview and Brian Ojeda crossed the line in 15:59 for Rossville.