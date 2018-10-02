The Lakeview Middle School cross country team had a solid showing from its runners this past Saturday at the McCallie Invitational in its final tune-up before Tuesday's NGAC Championships at Heritage.
JaMichael Davis finished 16th out of 83 runners in the boys' varsity division with a time of 12:43. Christopher Wehunt (13:11) placed 26th, while Austin Goff (13:17) was 33rd overall.
In the junior varsity middle school girls' division, Katelyn Bowman clocked in at 18:09 to place 12th out of 60 runners, while Kayla Lopez (19:31) finished in 27th position.
The NGAC Championships will begin at 4:30 p.m.