The LaFayette Middle School cross country team had several runners all break the 20-minute mark in a multi-team meet at Baylor on Tuesday.
Caden Hinton led the way for the Ramblers at 16:02, just a few steps ahead of Koven Freeman at 16:05. Nick Watson finished in a time of 16:17, while Kadin Smith clocked in at 17:02. Tucker Henderson crossed the line in 18:44, followed by Grant Langford at 19:04, Jeremy Wunders at 19:18, Braxton Beavers at 19:39 and Jathan Harding at 19:43.
Also racing for the LaFayette boys were Alex Holloway (20:44), Fernando Pacheco (21:34) and Rob Hannah (21:51).
The Lady Ramblers were paced by Emalee Phillips (20:16) and Blakely Perkins (24:01).
Team scores were not available as of press time.