Heritage Middle School held its first cross country meet of the 2019 season on Thursday and the host Generals and Lady Generals taking first place in the team standings.
The Lady Generals won with 29 points, followed by Trion with 58 points, Ringgold with 62 and Saddle Ridge with 139.
Individually, Dade County's Anna Ballard crossed the line first in 12:50, a full 40 seconds ahead of Heritage's Zoie St. John (13:30). St. John was 1:01 in front of third-place Tori Epps of Ringgold (14:31). Heritage's Lila Langston (14:52) was fourth and Trion's Lexie Dover (15:09) was fifth. The remainder of the top 10 featured Heritage's Lily Langston (15:30), Dade's Chloe Ballard (15:44), Heritage's Carmen Potter (16:20), Heritage's Sydney Rivet (16:25) and Trion's Scarlett Patty (16:27).
Will Ridell ran a 12:35 for the Generals, who took the top three spots and finished in first place with 17 points. Ringgold (82 points) took the runner-up spot with Dade (97), Saddle Ridge (122) and Lakeview (257) rounding out the field.
Lenny Landaverde (13:04) and Jace Lewis (13:09) finished 2-3 for the Generals. Trion's Eli Hutchins (13:17) was fourth and Heritage's Maddox Henry (13:33) gave the Generals four in the top five. Two more Heritage runners, Jacob Palmer (13:39) and Hunter Brookshire (13:42) finished sixth and seventh, while the rest of the top 10 included Ringgold's Gavin Lakin (13:45), Saddle Ridge's Jacob Hamilton (13:57) and Dade's Jack Dupree (14:09).