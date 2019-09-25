The Heritage boys took five spots in the top 10 and went on to dominate a multi-school cross country meet on their own home course on Tuesday afternoon.
Will Riddell’s winning time of 11:29 helped the Navy-and-Red finish with 30 points. Westside was second with 82 points, followed by Dalton at 110. Ringgold and Dade County were tied at 147, but the Tigers would take fourth on tiebreaking criteria (sixth-place runner for each team).
Lenny Landaverde was fourth for Heritage at 11:51. Jace Lewis was sixth at 12:08, while Grayson Stallings nipped teammate Jacob Palmer at the line to finish ninth. Both runners were credited with a time of 12:18.
Caden Hinton was the first runner across the line for LaFayette as he finished in 18th place with a time of 13:06. He was two spots ahead of Ringgold’s top runner, Gavin Lakin, who clocked in at 13:15.
Ishmael Johnson ran a 14:02 for Lakeview. Micah Smith led Saddle Ridge with a 14:25 and Bryson Harris was the top runner for Rossville as he clocked in at 14:44.
Anna Ballard captured another race for Dade County as she finished with a time of 11:53 to win the girls’ individual title. Zoie St. John of Heritage (12:14) and Tori Epps of Ringgold (12:40) were second and third, respectively.
Macey Tisdale led Lakeview with a 15:55. Anniston Pierce was the top runner for Saddle Ridge at 16:44. Rossville was led by Hailey Mincy at 16:58, while Prezleigh Baty carried the mantle for LaFayette at 17:50.
Westside took the girls’ team title with 56 points, barely edging out Heritage (58) for the top spot. Eastbrook was third with 80 points, followed by Dalton (90) and Ringgold (125).
The NGAC cross country championships will be held at Heritage on Oct. 3.