The 2018 North Georgia Athletic Conference cross country season got underway Thursday afternoon with a multi-team meet at Heritage Middle School.
Ringgold runners took four of the first five spots in the boys' race. Brent Bowman crossed the line first at 12:01 on the two-mile course, a full 53 seconds ahead of teammate Kale Davis. Joseph Morrison was third for the Tigers (13:09), one second ahead of Eli Totherow of Heritage, who clocked in at 13:10. The fourth Ringgold runner, Ayden Rowland, finished in a time of 13:12 to place fifth.
The remainder of the top 10 included Saddle Ridge's Carson Carpenter (13:51), LaFayette's Caden Hinton (13:54), Lakeview's Christopher Wehunt (14:08), Saddle Ridge's Jacob Hamilton (14:09) and Rossville's Jaylin Aaron (14:13).
Anna Ballard of Dade was the only female runner to break 14 minutes as she crossed the line in 13:53. Heritage runners took the next three spots with Zoe St John (14:20) taking second followed by Emily Woody (14:52) and Lila Langston (15:08). Sarah Collins of Ringgold was fifth at 15:09.
Lexi Dover (15:10) and Libby Brown (15:14) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, for Trion. Ringgold's Eva Keener (15:18) and Elli Grace Roy (15:21) were eighth and ninth, respectively, for the Tigers, while Mia Callahan took 10th place for Heritage (15:42).
Final team scores were not available as of press time.