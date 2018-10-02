They've essentially been the fastest cross country runners in the North Georgia Athletic Conference all season and nothing about that would change in their final meet of the year.
Ringgold's Brent Bowman and Dade County's Anna Ballard both crossed the line in first place during Tuesday's NGAC Championships at Heritage Middle School.
Bowman started out fast and stayed that way as he clocked in at 11:41 on the two-mile layout, 17 seconds ahead of runner-up JaMichael Davis of Lakeview (11:58). Bowman's teammate, Kale Davis, was third at 12:05 while William Riddle was the first Heritage runner to finish as he crossed the line in 12:41. Ringgold's Joseph Morrison ran a 12:52 to round out the top five.
The rest of the top 10 included Dade County's Jack Dupree (12:54), Heritage's Aven Welch (13:02), Ringgold's Ayden Rowland (13:03), Ringgold's Ajack Dau (13:04) and Heritage's Hunter Brookshire (13:06).
The five individual top 10 finishes also gave Ringgold the team title with 26 points. Heritage was second with 57 points, followed by Lakeview with 85. Trion (175), LaFayette (195), Dade County (202), Rossville (212) and Saddle Ridge (230) rounded out the standings.
Ballard broke the line in 13:07 and finished 11 seconds ahead of runner-up Zoey St John of Heritage (13:18) in the girls' race, while Emily Woody of Heritage was third (13:50). Trion's Lexie Dover (14:28) and Heritage's Lila Langston (14:46) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
The remainder of the top 10 featured Ringgold's Ellie Grace Roy (15:08), who got in a step ahead of Heritage's Carmen Potter (15:08), Trion's Maddie McMahan (15:17), Saddle Ridge's Anniston Pierce (15:33) and Rossville's Isabell McGill (15:37).
Heritage claimed the girls' team title with 31 points, followed by Trion (58), Ringgold (65), Dade County (97), Lakeview (137) and Saddle Ridge (175).