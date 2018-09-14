Over a dozen teams from Chattanooga and the northwest Georgia area made the trip to muggy Boynton on Thursday for a middle school cross country meet at Heritage.
On the boys’ side, the McCallie Blue Tornado took first with 35 points, followed by Baylor with 50 and the home-schooled Chattanooga Patriots with 83. Eastbrook of Whitfield County was fourth with 115 points, while Ringgold took fifth with 139 points.
The rest of the team standings included Heritage (184), Dalton (225), Lakeview (272), Saddle Ridge (410), LaFayette (525), Trion (540), Dade (549) and Rossville (664).
Individually, Cory Mattox of the Patriots won the meet with an 11:44, just one second ahead of Ringgold’s Brent Bowman (11:45). Reily Wood (12:16) and Lawson Parsley (12:17) of McCallie took the next two spots, while Baylor’s Jack Gartman (12:19) was fifth.
The rest of the top 10 included McCallie’s Andrew Reynolds (12:26), Baylor’s Bowen Allan (12:30), Lakeview’s Jamichael Davis (12:31), Baylor’s Porter Stinson (12:34) and McCallie’s John Gabbert (12:37).
Will Riddle turned in the fastest time for Heritage with a 13:22. Jacob Hamilton set the pace for Saddle Ridge at 13:37. Caden Hinton ran a 14:02 to lead LaFayette, while Hudson Couch’s 15:44 was tops for Rossville.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Patriots ran away with the title with 30 points. Heritage was second with 70 points, followed by Baylor in third place with 86. Dalton (105) and Eastbrook (136) rounded out the top five.
The rest of the field included Ringgold (199), GPS (262), Trion (273), Dade (296), Saddle Ridge (326) and Lakeview (360). LaFayette and Rossville did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards.
The Lady Patriots also had the overall individual winner in Hannah Faudi, who came in at 13:01, 11 seconds ahead of teammate Lily Dodd (13:12). Dade’s Anna Ballard (13:22) was third. Zoey St. John of Heritage (13:56) placed fourth and Ava Greer of Baylor (14:02) was fifth.
The rest of the top 10 featured Heritage’s Emily Woody (14:07), Saddle Ridge’s Haynie Gilstrap (14:19) and Skylar Gamlen (14:27), Sophie Wright (14:32) and Ella Wheatcroft (14:33), all from the Lady Patriots.
Ellie Grace Roy was the fastest Ringgold Lady Tiger as she clocked in at 15:28. Isabella McGill ran a 16:51 for Rossville. Deborah Gutierrez crossed the line in 18:19 for Lakeview, while Emalee Phillips paced LaFayette with a 23:59.