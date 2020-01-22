The Ringgold Lady Tigers are now just one victory away from an unbeaten run in NGAC play during the regular season.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and took a 27-12 lead into intermission before cruising to a 44-30 victory over county rival Heritage Tuesday afternoon in Ringgold.
Cady Helton had 19 points for Ringgold in the victory. Kayla Lopez finished with 11 points and Kinsley Forscutt finished with eight. Three points by Riley Burdette, two from Leiah Henderson and one from Braylee Raby rounded out the scoring.
Natalie Vaughn had 11 points to pace the Lady Generals, while Macie Collins finished with nine. Avah Morrison had five points, Katie Coke finished with four and Charisma Graham added one.
Heritage boys 52, Ringgold 42
The Heritage boys picked up a big win at Ringgold to move into sole possession of first place in the league standings over the Tigers with one game left to play before the tournament.
Kaleb Gallman connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Generals, who salted the game away by making 12 free throws in the final period. Caiden Bauldwin had 11 points and J.C. Armour finished with 10 points. Nine from Max Owens and seven from Brady Chandler rounded out the scoring column for Heritage.
Luke Rominger had 15 points for the Tigers. Emery Gravitt added 13 and Braxton Holtcamp picked up 11. Gavin Lakin had two points and Jacob Duarte chipped in with one.
Chattanooga Valley boys 45, Trion 41
The Eagles got a true team effort they held off the Bulldogs for a win on the road Tuesday night.
Matthew Ramsey had 13 points, eight steals and five rebounds, while Judd Anderson finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. Andrew Johnson and Parker Metcalf each had six points with Metcalf adding six boards.
Matthew Dyer added five points for the Eagles, followed by four from Kain Brown and two by D.J. Martin.
Trion girls 42, Chattanooga Valley 27
The Lady Bulldogs bolted out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in picking up the conference win.
Jamiah Lewis and Miriam Gaines had eight points each for the Lady Eagles, followed by Alexis Wheeler with five. Desiree Powell, Mylee Howard and Camby Arthur all finished with two points apiece.
Saddle Ridge girls 45, LaFayette 30
The Lady Mustangs led 24-15 at halftime, but used a huge run in the third quarter to put the game away. FanTasja Barber had 23 points to go with five steals and three rebounds. Vianca Segarra collected 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers and Avery Jenkins finished with five points, seven rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Malloney Mitchell and Emilie Fountain each scored three points with one made 3-pointer each. Alivia Hughes rounded out the scoring with one point, but pulled down eight rebounds, while Olivia Acuff collected six steals. Macee Casteel had three rebounds. Raven Yancy picked up two boards. Alyssa Debter and Kendalyn Watson each recorded one steal, while Maddie Underwood gave the team solid minutes off the bench.
Individual scoring for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time and results of the boys' game had also not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee boys 57, Rossville 44
Will McCutcheon had another huge game for the Trojans with 26 points and 10 rebounds as they picked up the home victory over the Bulldogs. Jesse Craddock had six points, followed by Luke Sikes with five, Luke Paris with four and Aiden Goodwin with one.
Individual scoring for the Bulldogs was not available as of press time and details on the girls' game had also not been reported as of press time.
Lakeview boys 49, Dade 37
The Warriors got balanced scoring in a home victory over the Wolverines. Carson Goff led the way with 14 points. Rashad Rachel picked up 10 points and Sebastian Nelson added nine. Bryce Goins and Rayshawn McGruder had six points apiece for the Red-and-White.
Details on the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.