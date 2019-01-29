One of the top seeds in the NGAC Tournament got a scare on Monday, but all four favorites would ultimately advance to Friday's semifinals.
Lakeview girls 33, Saddle Ridge 27
The gritty Lady Mustangs put up a fight against the host team, but fell six points short of knocking off the Western Division champions.
Christina Collins had 17 points for the Lady Warriors, while Sydney O'Neal added nine.
Lexi Baker had 12 points for Saddle Ridge and Haynie Gilstrap chipped in with nine points of her own.
Heritage girls 36, Chattanooga Valley 15
The Lady Generals, who went unbeaten in conference play during the regular season, continued that trend in their first tournament game. Aaliyah Rodgers had 15 points and Lauren Mock poured in 11 to lift the Navy-and-Red to the win.
Camby Arthur had five points for the Lady Eagles, followed by four each from Madison Lennon and Autumn Pasley.
Lakeview boys 58, Trion 23
The Warriors continued to roll in conference play as Amari Burnett led the way with 15 points. Jamichael Davis had 13 points, while Lance Cochran and Jonathan Lawrence had nine points apiece.
Jase Mason had four points for the Bulldogs.
Ringgold boys 52, Rossville 25
The Eastern Division co-champions got 22 points from O'Reilly Matthews in a win over the Bulldogs from Walker County. Ty Gilbert aided the Tigers' cause with seven points.
Chase Watkins and Zion Irvin had seven points each for Rossville in its season finale.
Wednesday's scheduled games include the LaFayette boys versus Dade County at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Heritage boys versus Gordon Lee at 5:45.
Thursday's games will see Trion's girls take on Dade County at 4:30, followed by Ringgold's girls versus Gordon Lee at 5:45.
All four semifinal games will be played on Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. The championship games are set for Saturday at 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys), weather pending.