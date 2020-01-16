Up by just a single bucket at halftime on Thursday, the Ringgold Lady Tigers hit the accelerator in the second half and zoomed past Dade, 40-20, in a North Georgia Athletic Conference game in Trenton.
Kinsley Forscutt had 12 points as Ringgold stayed unbeaten in conference play. Allie Massengale finished with nine points and Kayla Lopez chipped with seven. Leiah Henderson added four points, while Ava Keener, Brooke Baldwin, Riley Burdette and Emma Stephnson all had two points each.
Ringgold's boys won the nightcap, 38-18. No individual scoring had been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 31, Chattanooga Valley 18
The Lady Warriors bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Ringgold by claiming a home victory over the Lady Eagles.
Christen Collins had 10 points in a balanced scoring attack. Christina Gass finished with six points, while Heidi Johnson and Presley Piatt scored four points each. Three points apiece from Kaile Richiez and Zoey Martin, along with two by Lexi Downey, rounded out the scoring for Lakeview.
Jamiah Lewis led CVMS with 11 points, but she was the only Lady Eagle to score in double figures. Alexis Wheeler, Mylee Howard and Camby Arthur all had two points apiece with Miriam Gaines adding one.
Chattanooga Valley boys 42, Lakeview 39
Matthew Ramsey had 13 points and 13 steals as the Eagles slipped past the Warriors for a road victory. Andrew Johnson had 15 points and five rebounds. Judd Anderson finished with eight points and seven boards, while head coach Corey Lingerfelt praised point guard D.J. Martin for his effort on both sides of the ball.
Sebastian Nelson led Lakeview with a game-high 20 points. Eli Walker and Jacob Gregg had five points apiece. Rayshawn McGruder finished with four points on the night, followed by Carson Goff with three and Rashad Rachel with two.
Saddle Ridge girls 37, Gordon Lee 23
FanTasja Barber led all scorers with 18 points, eight steals and two rebounds as the Lady Mustangs picked up the home victory on Eighth Grade Recognition Night. Olivia Acuff added six points and seven rebounds. Alivia Hughes and Avery Jenkins had four points each with Hughes grabbing 10 boards. Vianca Segarra finished with three points and Macee Casteel chipped in with two points and four rebounds for the winners.
Mallony Mitchell finished the scoring with two points. Mercedes Mitchell and Raven Yancy each added a steal, while Alyssa Debter and Kendalyn Watson each pulled down one rebound.
The Lady Trojans got six points each from Abby Logan and Tenslee Wilson. Dallas Wagoner finished with five points, while Madeline Bailey, McCartney Angel and Charlsie McElhaney all finished with two points each.
Gordon Lee boys 53, Saddle Ridge 48
The second game of the evening turned out to be an exciting one as the Trojans took a 25-20 lead into the locker room. The Mustangs cut the gap to 28-27 to start the fourth and finally tied the game with less than a minute to play in regulation.
Saddle Ridge would get a final look at the end of the fourth quarter, but a potential game-winner rimmed out, sending the contest to overtime where the visitors from Chickamauga would finally pull away late to pick up the hard-fought victory.
Marvin Johnson led all scorers with 22 points for the Mustangs, including a very impressive 14 of 17 from the free throw line. Trey Parrish added eight points and played solid defense, while the rest of the scoring for Saddle Ridge featured seven points from Landon Kennedy, six from Aidan Hannibal and five by Kaden Miller.
Will McCutcheon led Gordon Lee with 21 points, followed by Parker Scott with seven and Jesse Craddock with six.
Heritage girls 40, LaFayette 23
The Lady Ramblers stayed within two points of the Lady Generals over the final three quarters of play. However, a 15-0 deficit after the first period was just too much to overcome as the Navy-and-Red scored the home win.
Dayonna Perryman had 15 points for Heritage. Macie Collins picked up 10 points and Katie Coke finished with four. The scoring was rounded out by three points from Kelsey Anderson and two points each by Reese Ambercrombie, Bree Wilson, Avah Morrison and Reese Fletcher.
Michaela Baker scored 13 points for the Lady Ramblers and Gracie Headrick picked up six. Maggie Green and Mya Woodard each scored two in the loss.
LaFayette boys 36, Heritage 26
In the nightcap, the Ramblers outscored the Generals 10-2 in the first quarter and closed out the game by outscoring the hosts 10-3 in the final quarter to pick up an important conference victory and hand the Generals their first loss of the season in NGAC play.
Dawson Pendergrass scored 18 points for LaFayette in the win. Isaiah McKenzie finished with 10 points, followed by Julian Lees with six and Caden Hinton with two.
Kaleb Gallman had seven points for Heritage, followed by five each from Max Owens and J.C. Armour and four from Caiden Bauldwin. Brady Chandler had three points, while Lennon Barrett and Cayden Lowrey each scored two.
The Trion boys also picked up a 55-39 victory at Rossville on Thursday, while the Trion girls claimed a 44-20 victory. No individual scoring had been provided as of press time.