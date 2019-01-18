The Chattanooga Valley Eagles led 20-16 at halftime on Thursday night, but were outscored by the visiting Dade County Wolverines in the third quarter, 24-7, in a 47-43 loss.
The Eagles scored 16 points in the final quarter and held the Wolverines to just seven, but could not make up the deficit. Omari McCleary had 18 points for the Eagles. Judd Anderson finished with 13 points, followed by Austyn Acuff with six, Dakota Stone with four and Jakobe Turner with two.
Dade County girls 38, Chattanooga Valley 26
In the opener, Miriam Gaines had nine points for the Lady Eagles in the loss. Haile Thompson finished with seven points, while Katieann Thompson added four points. Emma Yarbrough, Molly Pickard and Cate Volyes had two points each.
Lakeview boys 59, Saddle Ridge 21
In Rock Spring, the Warriors improved to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in NGAC play with a win over the Mustangs. Amari Burnett and Jamichael Davis had 12 points each for Lakeview in the road victory.
Jackson Flanagan finished with eight points. Dylan Blankenship chipped in with seven points and Bryce Brock finished with six points. Five points from Lance Cochran, four points from Xander Beddington and two points each from Tres Brown, Jonathan Lawrence and Jacoby Gray rounded out a balanced scoring effort for Lakeview.
Individual scoring for Saddle Ridge had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 50, Saddle Ridge 24
Christina Collins poured in 18 points as the Lady Warriors rolled to the league win. Christen Collins had nine points, while Sydney O'Neal and Zoey Gray-Martin finished with six each. Katelyn Bowman had five points, followed by Kayla Lopez with four, Catherine Seiffert with two and Ashlyn Isbill with one.
For the Lady Mustangs, FanTasja Barber had six points and five steals. Vianca Segarra also had six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while adding three steals and a rebound. Haynie Gilstrap had one from long range and added four boards, while Lexi Baker grabbed nine rebounds to go with three points and five steals. Sara Pendley (two steals), Olivia Hitchcox (one rebound) and Avery Jenkins (one steal) all had two points apiece.
Heritage boys 53, Ringgold 42
In Boynton, the Generals got 16 points from Kaden Swope and 12 from Bryce Travillian as they handed the Tigers just their first loss of the season. J.D. Black had eight points for Heritage (13-3). J.C. Armour added six points. Kaleb Biddle finished with five, Paxton McCrary ended the night with four and Peyton Newman had two points in the win.
Individual scoring for the Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
The Heritage girls also won on Thursday, but no further information on the game had been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee boys 52, Rossville 27
The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 19-7 in the second quarter on Thursday to pick up a road victory.
Conner Whitman had a big day for the visitors with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Dunfee finished with 13 points and Kade Cowan added 10. Six points from Jordan Underwood, four from Brodie Genter, two from Blake Rodgers and one from Hunter Holmes rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.
Individual scoring for the Bulldogs and not been provided as of press time and no information was made available on the girls' game.
LaFayette boys 63, Trion 46
The Ramblers got their offense cranked up early and often in Thursday's home victory. Grant Langford drained five 3-pointers and lit up the scoreboard with 17 points. Zach Barrett added 12 points and Dawson Pendergrass finished with 11.
Eight points from Lane Headrick, six from Evan Williams, five from Nick Adams and two each from Sam Hall and Ricky Jackson rounded out the scoring.
No information on the girls' game had been provided as of press time.