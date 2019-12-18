The Ringgold Lady Tigers got another balanced night on offense and improved to 9-0 overall with a 48-14 road victory at LaFayette on Tuesday.
Kayla Lopez and Allie Massengale each had eight points as Ringgold improved to 4-0 in NGAC play. Kinsley Forscutt finished with seven points. Riley Burdette and Cady Helton had six points each. Leiah Henderson and Brooke Baldwin both finished with five, while Chloe Lohmann added three.
Michaela Baker had eight points for LaFayette (2-6, 2-3). Kenedy Ludy chipped in with four points and Jenna Baker scored two.
LaFayette boys 41, Ringgold 38
Dawson Pendergrass dropped in 16 points and Isaiah McKenzie went for 14 in the Ramblers' victory that moved them to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
The Tigers (5-4, 3-1) got a game-high 19 points from Braxton Holtcamp and 14 from Jacob Duarte.
Lakeview girls 47, Rossville 17
The Lady Warriors got out to a 12-0 start as they picked up a road victory.
Heidi Johnson led Lakeview (7-1, 4-0) with 15 points. Zoe Martin finished with 13 and Ziara Thompson ended the night with eight points.
Rossville (0-8, 0-5) got nine points from Shayla Rosson and four from Haylee Collins. Piper Newbille and Kierra Reagan both finished with two points.
Rossville boys 41, Lakeview 40
Chase Hickman had 17 points for Rossville (2-6, 2-3), while Ethan Waters added 12 points in the Bulldogs' second straight victory.
Carson Goff had 12 points for Lakeview (2-6, 0-4). Sebastian Nelson and Rayshawn McGruder each finished with nine.
Chattanooga Valley girls 36, Saddle Ridge 30
In Rock Spring, Jamiah Lewis had 17 points and teamed up with Miriam Gaines four 15 steals as the Lady Eagles picked up the road victory to move to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Camby Arthur had six points and six rebounds. Alexis Wheeler had 10 rebounds to go with her four points and Desiree Powell finished with seven boards.
FanTasja Barber had 15 points and six steals for the Lady Mustangs (3-5, 2-2). Vianca Segarra finished with six points and Avery Jenkins added four. Alivia Hughes had three points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Olivia Acuff pulled down seven rebounds.
Chattanooga Valley boys 77, Saddle Ridge 33
John Hill scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles in just three quarters of play as they coasted to the victory. Matthew Ramsey finished 20 points, five steals and four assists. Jaishon McLin added eight points and Parker Metcalf had six points and five rebounds as 11 different players scored for Chattanooga Valley (5-3, 2-2).
Landon Kennedy had 14 points and Marvin Johnson scored 11 as the Mustangs dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Heritage Girls 33, Trion 26
Dayonna Perryman had 12 points for the Lady Generals (7-3, 4-1). Bree Wilson finished with six points, followed by Macie Collins with five and Natalie Vaughn with four.
Libby Brown paced the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points in the win.
Heritage boys 35, Trion 23
The Generals assumed the lead in the conference standings with a 12-point home win.
Caiden Bauldwin led the scoring with 10 points for Heritage (8-3, 5-0), followed by Kaleb Gallman and J.C. Armour with eight apiece. Brady Chandler had six points and Max Owens rounded out the scoring with three.
Dade County boys 48, Gordon Lee 46
In Trenton, the Wolverines connected on a 3-pointer with eight seconds to play to go up by a point and they would hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1.1 seconds on the clock to seal a two-point victory over the Trojans.
Will McCutcheon had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Gordon Lee, who fell to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in NGAC play. Jesse Craddock finished with seven points in the loss while Bradyn Ramey added five.
Gordon Lee girls 29, Dade County 24
The Lady Trojans got their long-awaited first win as they improved to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the NGAC. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Dalton girls 46, Saddle Ridge 13
Monday night in Dalton, the Lady Mustangs got four points from Mallony Mitchell, two points and 11 rebounds from Hughes and two points and seven rebounds by Barber in a road loss.
Acuff had two points, three rebounds and a block. Segarra chipped in with two points and a rebound. Jenkins also had a point and a rebound.