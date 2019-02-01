The final three spots in the North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament semifinals were taken on Thursday.
The LaFayette Ramblers got 15 points from Grant Langford in a 58-45 win over Dade County. Evan Williams had 12 points in the victory, followed by Dawson Pendergrass with 10.
Ringgold's Lady Tigers also punched their ticket with a 36-30 win over Gordon Lee. Emily Love had 20 points for Ringgold and Cady Helton dropped in seven.
Emma Philips led the Lady Trojans with 16 points.
The other girls' game saw Trion outlast Dade County in overtime, 36-35. Ransley Lawrence led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points, followed by Kinzleigh Turner with seven and Libby Brown with six.
Friday's semifinals will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the Trion girls taking on Heritage. That game will be followed at 5:45 with the contest between the LaFayette and Ringgold boys. Lakeview's girls will face Ringgold at 7, while the Lakeview and Heritage boys will close things out at 8:15.
The girls' championship game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the boys' title game at 1.
All games are being played at Lakeview Middle School.