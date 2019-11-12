The Saddle Ridge junior varsity squads faced off with visiting Trion Monday night in Rock Spring and it was a tough night for the home teams as the Bulldogs swept both contests.
In the girls' match up, a cold shooting night saw the Lady Mustangs' season-opening two-game winning streak snapped with a 23-3 loss. Macee Casteel scored all three points for the Navy-and-Red.
In the nightcap, the JV Mustangs dropped a 44-27 decision in their first game of the year. Max Davis and Trenton Kennerly each had nine points and six boards in the loss. Hayden Bowman finished with seven points and added three steals, while Trey Pearson collected two points, three steals and three rebounds.