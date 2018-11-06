The Saddle Ridge junior varsity Mustangs opened their new season with a home game against Trion on Tuesday and dropped a 37-27 to the Bulldogs.
With over half the Mustangs' roster experiencing its first middle school basketball action, Trion took the early lead, only to see Saddle Ridge battle back to pull to within 20-12 at the break. Saddle Ridge played within two points of Trion in the second half, but could not make up the deficit.
Marvin Johnson led the way for the Mustangs with nine points, while also adding four steals. Landon Kennedy had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals, while the scoring was rounded out by three points each from Aidan Hannibal, Kaden Miller and Gavin Potts and two from Jason Guffey.
Coach Lance Underwood also praised Nathan Ball, Shane Johnston and Greyson Potts for their hustle and work on the defensive end of the floor.
Both the varsity and JV Mustangs will be in action Thursday at Eastbrook in non-NGAC games.