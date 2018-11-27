The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs showed no effects from the Thanksgiving break layoff as they doubled up the Chattanooga Patriots on Monday night, 30-15.
Saddle Ridge led 19-4 at halftime before putting the game out of reach in the second half.
Haynie Gilstrap had 11 points in the victory. FanTasja Barber added six points, followed by Vianca Segarra with five, Haven Yancy with four and Alethea Hendrix and Lexi Baker with two apiece. Head coach Daniel Scoggins also praised his team four its defensive effort and rebounding.
Saddle Ridge will host Heritage on Thursday as NGAC play resumes.