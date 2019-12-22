The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs wrapped up pre-holiday break action by finishing second at a tournament at Christian Heritage School in Dalton over the weekend.
Saddle Ridge 27, Adairsville 17
A 17-point, 10-rebound double-double from FanTasja Barber led the Lady Mustangs in their opener. Barber also had six steals, while Vianca Segarra and Mallony Mitchell each added three points.
Avery Jenkins, Alivia Hughes and Olivia Acuff each scored two points, while Kendalyn Watson (two rebounds) and Raven Yancy (one steal) got on the stat sheet.
Saddle Ridge 30, Christian Heritage 22
Saturday morning saw the Lady Mustangs lead by two at intermission before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Barber had 11 points, six steals and five rebounds. Acuff dropped in six points, while Hughes added five points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Jenkins had four points, followed by Segarra and Mitchell with two each.
Saddle Ridge 30, Adairsville 23
Saturday's semifinals saw Adairsville focus its defense on Barber, but Hughes picked up the slack with 12 points and 13 boards in the victory.
Barber managed five points, three rebounds and three steals. Acuff collected four points and six rebounds, while Segarra, Jenkins and Mitchell all hit one 3-pointer apiece. Yancy added a steal to help send Saddle Ridge to the finals.
Mt. Paran Christian 35, Saddle Ridge 26
Down seven at the break, the Lady Mustangs made things interesting in the fourth quarter, but some late free throws by the Lady Eagles would help them pull away.
Barber paced Saddle Ridge (6-6) with 15 points and five rebounds. Hughes had four points, but cleaned the glass for 11 rebounds. Jenkins added four points and four rebounds, while Acuff had three points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Segarra stood out on defense with two steals and a rebound.