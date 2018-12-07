The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs led 7-4 after one quarter on Thursday, but were unable to hold it as they lost 33-26 at Dade County.
Saddle Ridge forced 24 turnovers and won the rebounding battle, but connected on just 11-of-62 shots from the field.
FanTasja Barber had a team-high nine points to go with seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Haynie Gilstrap had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. Lexi Baker grabbed 14 boards in addition to her four points and two steals. Vianca Segarra and Olivia Hitchcox added two points each, Aria Shirley had one point and Haven Yancy pulled down 10 rebounds.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time. Ringgold will travel to Rock Spring for a doubleheader at Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.