The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs scored a big 48-36 win over Trion in an NGAC division game Tuesday in Rock Spring. Saddle Ridge led 15-3 after the first quarter and 27-10 at halftime behind fending off the Lady Bulldogs in the second half.
FanTasja Barber had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Lexi Baker finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Haynie Gilstrap gave the Lady Mustangs three double-doubles as she had 10 steals and 10 boards to go with her six points.
Vianca Segarra had seven points, including a long 3-pointer to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. Haven Yancy picked up four points and nine rebounds. Olivia Hitchcox had two points and three boards, while Alethea Hendrix accounted for two points.
Details on the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.