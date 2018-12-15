The Saddle Ridge Mustangs made the short drive to LaFayette on Friday night to face the Ramblers in the opening round of the inaugural NGAC Junior Varsity Tournament.
LaFayette would hold a narrow 14-12 lead at halftime, only to see the Mustangs regain the lead late. However, the Ramblers would have the final say as they retook the lead in the final minute of play and scored a thrilling 26-25 victory.
Landon Kennedy led Saddle Ridge with a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double, while also adding two steals and two assists. Jason Guffey had five points, seven rebounds and four steals. Marvin Johnson dropped in four points to go with two steals, while Greyson Potts and Aidan Hannibal (seven rebounds) rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Individual scoring for the Ramblers was not provided as of press time.
The JV Mustangs will conclude their season at Chattanooga Valley on Monday night.