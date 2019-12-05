The Ringgold Lady Tigers jumped out to a 21-6 lead at intermission and rolled to a 41-21 victory at Chattanooga Valley on Thursday to remain undefeated on the season.
Riley Burdette had 10 points for Ringgold (7-0 overall, 2-0 NGAC). Allie Massengale finished with nine. Leiah Henderson added seven, while six other players scored at least two points in the win.
Alexis Wheeler had seven points for the Lady Eagles (3-3, 0-2), while Miriam Gaines finished with six points.
Ringgold boys 38, Chattanooga Valley 37
The Tigers rallied from a 16-11 deficit at halftime to take a 31-22 lead going into fourth quarter. However, they would have to hold off the Eagles in the final period to pull out the win and polish off the sweep.
Damian Woodard and Braxton Holtcamp led the way for Ringgold with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Luke Rominger chipped in with eight points for the Tigers (4-3, 2-0).
Matthew Ramsey hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points for CVMS. Judd Anderson finished with 10 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Eagles dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in NGAC play.
Gordon Lee boys 43, Lakeview 32
The game was tied at 16 at intermission, but the Trojans were able to pull away over the final two quarters to move to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Will McCutcheon had 15 points and six rebounds in the victory. Parker Scott had 10 points and eight boards and Layne Parrish finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Individual scoring for the Warriors (2-4, 0-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 39, Gordon Lee 23
The Lady Warriors moved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the NGAC with the road win, while the Lady Trojans dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage boys 63, Saddle Ridge 19
The Generals built a 23-5 advantage after one period and rolled to a home win over the Mustangs.
Will Riddell had a dozen points to pace Heritage (5-2, 2-0), followed by J.C. Armour and Kaleb Gallman with 10 points each.
Individual scoring for the Mustangs (0-5, 0-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage Girls 46, Saddle Ridge 24
The Lady Generals led by just one point after the first quarter, but extended their lead to eight by halftime before pouring it on in the second half. Macie Collins had 12 points for Heritage (4-3, 1-1). Aaliyah Rodgers finished with 11 points and Dayonna Perryman added nine.
FanTasja Barber hit two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points and eight boards for the visiting Lady Mustangs (2-3, 1-1). Avery Jenkins had seven points and Olivia Hughes finished with five.
Trion boys 44, LaFayette 29
The Ramblers fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play with the home loss. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Trion girls 32, LaFayette 18
The Lady Ramblers dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in NGAC play. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Dade County boys 51, Rossville 43
The Bulldogs fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the region standings. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Dade County girls 55, Rossville 37
The Lady Bulldogs fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in conference action. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage JV girls 14, Saddle Ridge 12
Emilee Fountain led the Lady Mustangs with six points, followed by two each from Macee Casteel, Lanie Hamilton and Alesia Leaks.
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.