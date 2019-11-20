The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after picking up a 46-26 victory over Heritage in a non-league game in Boynton on Tuesday.
Allie Massengale had 13 points for Ringgold, who took control of the game with a 16-point second quarter. Cady Helton finished with nine points and Kayla Lopez added six.
Macie Collins led all scorers with 16 points for the Lady Generals (3-2). Aaliyah Rodgers was the next highest scorer with three.
Heritage boys 29, Ringgold 19
The Generals, who trailed by one point after three quarters, used a 16-point final period to pull away and pick up the win in the county rivalry game.
Max Owens led the way for Heritage with 11 points, followed by Brady Chandler with eight as the Generals improved to 3-2 with the victory.
Individual statistics for Ringgold (1-3) were not available as of press time. The game did not count in the NGAC standings.
Trion girls 35, Chattanooga Valley 15
It was a tough night offensively for the Lady Eagles who were held scoreless in the first quarter and were outscored 26-6 in the second half as they suffered their first loss of the season.
Alexis Wheeler had six points and Mylee Howard added three for CVMS (2-1).
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 46, Dade County 16
Ziara Thompson poured in 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Lady Warriors moved to 2-1 on the year.
Christen Collins finished with nine points and five steals. Mercedes Thompson added eight points. Trinity Heinrich had five points and three assists, while Kaile Richiez pulled down eight boards.
Lakeview boys 48, Dade County 35
Sebastian Nelson had 13 points to lead three Warriors in double figures. Bryce Goins and Rayshawn McGruder each had 10 points as Lakeview (1-2) picked up its first victory of the season.
Saddle Ridge girls 25, Gordon Lee 24
FanTasja Barber and Olivia Acuff paced the Lady Mustangs (1-2) with nine points each as they picked up their first win of the year.
Dallas Wagoner had nine points for the Lady Trojans (0-3).
Gordon Lee boys 65, Saddle Ridge 30
Will McCutcheon had a monster night for the Trojans (1-2) as he dropped in 30 points on 14-of-17 shooting from the floor. He also picked up seven rebounds. Layne Parrish had 12 points and six rebounds, while Jesse Craddock added six points and seven boards.
Landon Kennedy hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points for the Mustangs (0-3). Aidan Hannibal, Marvin Johnson and Trey Parrish all finished with four points in the loss.
LaFayette JV girls 14, Saddle Ridge JV girls 6
The Lady Ramblers led 6-2 at halftime before scoring the win in the low-scoring game. Individual scoring for LaFayette was not provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge was led by Emilee Fountain with four points and Lexi Underwood with two.
LaFayette JV boys 33, Saddle Ridge JV boys 18
The Ramblers extended a 15-11 halftime lead to pick up the victory. Individual scoring for LaFayette was not provided as of press time.
Hayden Bowman had 10 points and four rebounds for the Mustangs. Max Davis picked up four points and five rebounds with one block. Gavin Langley scored two points and grabbed 10 boards, while Trey Pearson got on the stat sheet with two rebounds, a steal and a block.