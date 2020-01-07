The Ringgold Lady Tigers survived a big test from visiting Trion on Tuesday, hanging on for a 42-40 victory to stay unbeaten in NGAC play.
Kinsley Forscutt connected on four 3-pointers, three coming in the second quarter, to lead the Lady Tigers with 12 points. Cady Helton had eight points, while Leiah Henderson and Riley Burdette had five points each. Four points from Kayla Lopez and one by Maddy Lee rounded out the scoring.
Libby Brown scored 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Information from the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Christian Heritage boys 39, Heritage 29
The Generals loaded up the buses for Dalton on Tuesday for a non-league game and hung tough with the Lions for the better part of three-and-a-half quarters before the hosts pulled away late.
Max Owens had 13 points for the Generals, who trailed 21-19 to start the fourth quarter. J.C. Armour added seven for Heritage (10-7 overall).
The Heritage Lady Generals did not play on Tuesday.