The Ringgold Lady Tigers trailed by one point after the first quarter on Tuesday night, but outscored rival Lakeview 11-2 in the second quarter and added to their lead in the third as they improved to 2-0 with a 34-21 road victory in a non-league game.
Cady Helton had 12 points to lead a balanced Ringgold scoring attack. Allie Massengale finished with seven points. Brooke Baldwin dropped in six points, followed by five from Riley Burdette and two each from Leiah Henderson and Kayla Lopez.
Ziara Thompson had nine points for the Lady Warriors, who dropped their first game of the season. Zoey Gray-Martin had six points in the loss, while Christina Gass, Presley Piatt and Christen Collins chipped in with two points apiece.
Ringgold boys 37, Lakeview 26
The Tigers completed the sweep in the nightcap after a big second-half saw them rally from 12-10 down at halftime.
Luke Rominger knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points. Braxton Holtcamp picked up nine points. Benji Fow and Jacob Duarte had five points each, while Damian Woodard added two Ringgold improved to 1-1 on the season.
Jacob Gregg had seven points for the Warriors (0-1). Bryce Goins finished with six points and Carson Goff added five. Eli Walker, Sebastian Nelson, Rashad Rachel and Rayshawn McGruder all had two points apiece for Lakeview.
Trion boys 43, Gordon Lee 30
The Trojans sliced a double-digit lead down to six points with 4:30 left on Tuesday night, but got no closer as the visiting Bulldogs pulled away late for a victory in Chickamauga.
Trion led 16-13 after a close first half, but opened things up by outscoring the Trojans 14-3 in the third quarter.
Will McCutcheon had 14 points, six rebounds and one block for Gordon Lee (0-2). Layne Parrish added 10 points and five boards. Luke Paris and Bradyn Ramey had three points each, while Ramey grabbed seven rebounds.
Trion also took the victory in the girls' game earlier on Tuesday, but the final score and individual statistics were not available as of press time. The Lady Trojans fell to 0-2 with the loss.
Heritage girls 44, LaFayette 32
Dayonna Perryman and Macie Collins combined for 23 of their 29 points in the first half as the Lady Generals moved to 3-0 with a road victory at LaFayette on Tuesday.
Heritage (3-0) took a 31-13 lead at the break and never looked back. Perryman finished with 15 points and Collins ended her night with 14. Aaliyah Rodgers had eight points, followed by Natalie Vaughn with four and Kelsey Anderson with two.
Michaela Baker poured in 10 points for the Lady Ramblers (0-1). Ella Webb finished with seven and Jenna Baker added six. Kenedy Ludy and Suki Williams both picked up four points in the loss, while Maggie Green added three.
Heritage boys 43, LaFayette 42
The nightcap proved to be a thriller as the Ramblers rallied in the second half after trailing 24-10 at halftime and 32-19 at the end of third quarter. However, Heritage would find just enough points to hang on for a one-point win in south Walker County.
Kaleb Gallman had a team-high 18 points for Heritage (1-2). Brady Chandler scored eight of his 14 points in the second half, while Max Owens had eight points in the victory. Jace Lewis (2 points) and Caiden Bauldwin (1 point) rounded out the scoring for the Generals.
For the Ramblers (0-1), Dawson Pendergrass led the way with 17 points. Caden Hinton added 11 points with three 3-pointers. Isaiah McKenzie had eight points. Julian Lees finished with three and Tucker Henderson dropped in one.