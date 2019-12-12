The Ringgold Lady Tigers stormed out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter on Thursday, but had to stave off a gritty Gordon Lee effort over the next three periods to pick up a 32-27 road win and remain undefeated on the season.
Ringgold (8-0, 3-0) got nine points from Cady Helton in the win. Kinsley Forscutt picked up eight points, followed by Riley Burdette with six.
Dallas Wagoner led Gordon Lee (0-8, 0-4) with 11 points. Gracie Helton finished with five and Mady Lewis chipped in with four.
Ringgold boys 42, Gordon Lee 23
The second game of the evening saw the visiting Tigers take 34 free throw attempts and connect on 22 of them as they improved to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
Jacob Duarte had 12 points for the Ringgold, followed by Braxton Holtcamp with seven and Luke Rominger with six.
Will McCutcheon was 8 of 11 at the free throw line and had a game-high 16 points for the Trojans (2-6, 1-3). Aiden Goodwin scored five points and Luke Sikes finished with two.
Saddle Ridge girls 53, Rossville 20
The Lady Mustangs led by just four points at the end of the first quarter, but used a 20-point second quarter to extend their lead and take control of the game.
FanTasja Barber had a game-high 18 points for Saddle Ridge (3-3, 2-1) and completed the triple-double with 14 rebounds and 10 steals. Alivia Hughes added 12 points and four rebounds. Avery Jenkins chipped in with six points and four boards, while Vianca Segarra finished with five points, three steals and two rebounds.
Haylee Collins and Shayla Rosson shared team-high honors with eight points each for the Lady Bulldogs (0-7, 0-4).
Rossville boys 62, Saddle Ridge 31
In the nightcap, Chase Hickman's 15 points led four Bulldogs in double figures as the Blue-and-White improved to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in NGAC play. Anthony Baldwin had 14 points for Rossville. Jamarion Burks went for 13 and Ethan Waters picked up 12.
Landon Kennedy had a dozen points for Saddle Ridge (0-6, 0-3). Marvin Johnson had eight points and Tray Parrish finished the night with four.
Heritage girls 37, Chattanooga Valley 22
A 10-2 second quarter by the Lady Generals helped lift them to the victory in Flintstone. Macie Collins and Dayonna Perryman each had 12 points for Heritage (6-3, 3-1), while Natalie Vaughn added six points.
Jamiah Lewis scored a team-high eight points for the Lady Eagles (3-4, 0-3). Camby Arthur had five points for Chattanooga Valley and Miriam Gaines finished with four.
Heritage boys 47, Chattanooga Valley 38
Kaleb Gallman hit four clutch 3-pointers and finished with 14 points as the Generals improved to 7-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
Brady Chandler scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half. J.C. Armour had nine points, including four late free throws to help seal the victory. Max Owens went for seven points and Caiden Bauldwin finished with four.
Individual scoring for Chattanooga Valley (4-3, 1-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 26, LaFayette 23
The Lady Warriors moved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the NGAC, but not without surviving a huge test from the visiting Lady Ramblers. Christen Collins had nine points in the win, followed by Ziara Thompson with eight.
Michaela Baker led all scorers with 12 points for LaFayette (2-5, 2-2).
LaFayette boys 33, Lakeview 28
Dawson Pendergrass poured in a game-high 19 points as the Ramblers improved to 3-4 overall and evened their conference mark at 2-2. Isaiah McKenzie added 10 points for LaFayette, who found itself in a 23-23 tie after three quarters.
The Warriors (2-5, 0-3) got 10 points from Eli Walker, while Sebastian Nelson and Rayshawn McGruder each finished with five points.
Saddle Ridge JV girls 16, Rossville JV 5
The junior varsity Lady Mustangs wrapped up their regular season with a victory as Maddie Underwood hit two treys to finish with six points. Macee Casteel added four points and gave Saddle Ridge a spark on the boards.
Alesia Leaks chipped in with four points, followed by Lanie Hamilton with two. Lexi Underwood and Emilee Fountain were praised for their defensive effort.
Individual scoring for Rossville had not been provided as of press time.