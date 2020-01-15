The Ringgold Lady Tigers led 20-12 at halftime, fell behind 28-26 at the end of the third quarter, but held visiting Lakeview to just five points in the fourth to pull out a 35-33 victory in an important North Georgia Athletic Conference game on Tuesday night.
Cady Helton had 13 points for Ringgold in the victory. Kayla Lopez added 10 points. Allie Massengale finished with five. Riley Burdette had three, while Brooke Baldwin and Leiah Henderson finished with two each.
The Lady Warriors got 14 points from Christen Collins and 12 points from Zoey Martin. Four points from Heidi Johnson, two by Presley Piatt and one from Micha Valdes rounded out the scoring for Lakeview.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage girls 41, Gordon Lee 14
The Lady Generals led by just five points at the end of the first quarter, but expanded their lead to 24-10 by halftime and coasted to the league win in Chickamauga.
Dayonna Perryman had nine points to lead the way for Heritage. Natalie Vaughn, Aaliyah Rodgers and Katie Coke all had six points each. Bree Wilson and Charisma Graham each finished with four points. Macie Collins had three points, Avah Morrison had two points and Kelsey Anderson finished with one.
Dallas Wagoner had four points to pace the Lady Trojans. Tenslee Wilson and Gracie Helton finished with three points apiece. Mady Lewis and McCartney Angel both had two points, while Charslie McElhaney finished with one.
Heritage boys 45, Gordon Lee 35
The boys' game saw the Generals lead wire-to-wire to pick up the NGAC victory.
J.C. Armour, Max Owens, Kaleb Gallman and Brady Chandler hit some big free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory. Gallman finished with 14 points, followed by Armour with 11 and Owens with 10. Chandler had four points, while Caiden Bauldwin, Talon Pickett and Cayden Lowrey had two each.
Will McCutcheon had 20 points for the Trojans. Jesse Craddock finished with six points, followed by Luke Paris with four, Parker Scott with three and Bradyn Ramey with two.
LaFayette girls 41, Dade 18
The Lady Ramblers did not allow more than four points in any quarter on Tuesday night as they picked up an easy home victory.
Michaela Baker had a game-high 18 points for LaFayette. Suki Williams finished with six points and Ella Webb added five. Jenna Baker and Maggie Green each had four points. DeShayla Green and Gracie Headrick each had two.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Chattanooga Valley girls 55, Rossville 16
The Lady Eagles took control with a 20-point first quarter and picked up the win against their Walker County rivals.
Miriam Gaines had 15 points for CVMS. Jamiah Lewis picked up 10 points, while Emma Fowler finished with seven. Emma Yarbrough chipped in with six points. Alexis Wheeler had five. Mylee Howard and Camby Arthur had four each, while Desiree Powell and Georgia Anderson each finished with two.
Rossville got nine points from Shayla Rosson, five from Jamice Davis and two from Calese Dallas.
Chattanooga Valley boys 55, Rossville 39
The Eagles saw two players finish with a double-double in the victory. Judd Anderson had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Andrew Johnson finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Matthew Ramsey connected on four 3-pointers and finished the night with 14 points.
Anthony Baldwin led all scorers with 19 points for the host Bulldogs. Chase Hickman had 11 points and Ethan Waters finished with four. Three points from Jamarion Burks and Hayden Mooneyham, along with two each from Evan Graham and Franklin Wilson, rounded out the scoring.
Trion girls 49, Saddle Ridge 36
The Lady Mustangs saw the hosts use a big fourth quarter to rally for a the win. Saddle Ridge led 21-15 at intermission and was up five going into the final period, only to see Trion outscore them 25-8.
FanTasja Barber led the Lady Mustangs with 10 points to go with five rebounds and two steals. Avery Jenkins recorded nine points, five rebounds and two steals. Vianca Segarra and Mallony Mitchell scored six each on two 3-pointers and added two boards each.
Raven Yancy had a 3-pointer, while Alivia Hughes scored one point, but pulled down a team-best 12 boards. Macee Casteel had one point and three rebounds, while Olivia Acuff also had three rebounds. Head coach Daniel Scoggins also praised Mercedes Mitchell, Alyssa Debter and Kendalyn Watson for their efforts.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.