For the second time this season, the Lakeview Lady Warriors picked up a basketball victory over Catoosa County rival Heritage as Tuesday night's 31-28 victory moved Lakeview to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the NGAC standings.
Christen Collins had 10 points to pace the Lady Warriors. Ziara Thompson added nine points, followed by Presley Piatt with six, Zoey Martin with five and Kalie Richiez with one.
Heritage (3-3, 0-1) got nine points apiece from Macie Collins and Dayonna Perryman. Aaliyah Rodgers added six points, while Bree Wilson and Natalie Vaughn each finished with two.
Heritage boys 46, Lakeview 34
The Generals also picked up their second win over their rivals this season as an 8-0 run in the second quarter gave the home team a 23-14 cushion at the break.
J.C. Armour had 12 points for Heritage, followed by Brady Chandler with 10 and Kaleb Gallman with eight as the Generals improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Bryce Goins had 12 points and Jacob Gregg added six for the Warriors, who fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference standings.
Heritage will be at home again on Thursday against Saddle Ridge, while Lakeview will head to Chickamauga that same afternoon to face Gordon Lee.
LaFayette girls 27, Chattanooga Valley 25
After trailing nearly the entire game, the Lady Ramblers managed to pull ahead when it counted the most as they picked up their first victory of the season.
Michaela Baker had 10 points and Kenedy Ludy added nine for the Lady Ramblers, who improved 1-3 overall and 1-0 in NGAC play.
Alexis Wheeler had 10 points for the Lady Eagles (2-3, 0-1). Mylee Howard and Miriam Gaines chipped in with five points apiece.
Chattanooga Valley boys 36, LaFayette 26
The Eagles are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play after picking up the home victory on Tuesday.
Matthew Ramsey hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter. He finished with 11 points and six steals on the night. John Hill added eight points as he went 8 of 11 from the free throw line. Andrew Johnson scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter and added a team-high 11 rebounds, while Judd Anderson scored five points and pulled down eight boards.
LaFayette (1-3, 0-1) got eight points from Isaiah McKenzie and six points from Caden Hinton in the loss.
Ringgold girls 48, Rossville 18
The Lady Tigers are now 6-0 overall and 1-0 in NGAC play after a home victory on Tuesday.
Leiah Henderson had 13 points for Ringgold. Allie Massengale scored all nine of her points in the first stanza, while Riley Burdette and Cady Helton both added six points.
Rossville (0-4, 0-1) got eight points each from Shayla Rosson and Haylee Collins, while Calese Dallas scored the other two points.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold's teams will travel to Chattanooga Valley on Thursday, while Rossville will be home that same day to take on Dade County.
Trion boys 36, Gordon Lee 26
The Trojans outscored Trion, 19-16, in a wild fourth quarter on Tuesday, but it was not enough to pull out the win as the homestanding Bulldogs claimed the victory in the NGAC opener for both teams.
Will McCutcheon had 12 points for the Trojans. Bradyn Ramey added eight points. Luke Sikes had four points to go with five assists and three steals and Parker Scott chipped in with two points as the Trojans fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Results of the girls' game were unavailable as a press time.
Gordon Lee will be back at home on Thursday to take on Lakeview in a pair of NGAC contests.
Saddle Ridge girls 38, Dade County 28
In the first league game of the season, the Lady Mustangs scored the program's first-ever win over the Lady Wolverines, winning the game in Trenton.
FanTasja Barber nearly finished with a triple-double for Saddle Ridge (2-2, 1-0) as she scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and collected nine steals to go with two assists and a block. Olivia Acuff had nine points, six boards, three steals and a block, while Alivia Hughes added four points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals.
Vianca Segarra added two points, four rebounds and two steals. Avery Jenkins had two points, one board and one steal. Macee Casteel added three rebounds and Raven Yancy added one.
Results of the boys' game were unavailable as a press time.
Saddle Ridge will go back on the road Thursday to square off with Heritage.