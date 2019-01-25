A packed gymnasium at Lakeview Middle School on Thursday night witnessed the season finale between the Warriors and the visiting Ringgold Tigers, giving basketball fans a preview of the action that's set to come at Lakeview all next week.
An 11-2 run in the second quarter would prove to be the decisive spurt for the home team as they completed an unbeaten run in conference play with a 51-33 victory.
An entertaining first quarter saw plenty of action up and down the court. Jamichael Davis would score seven points for the Warriors in the opening quarter as they lead 15-11 at the end of the period.
But Lakeview would add to its advantage by scoring the first seven points of the second quarter, five from Amari Burnett, and the Red-and-White would use it to spur the aforementioned run. The Warriors would lead 26-13 with just over two minutes left in the half before going into the locker room up 28-16.
It would prove to be too much of a deficit to overcome for the Tigers, who are dealing with some late-season injuries. Lakeview would slowly stretch the lead out in the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Lance Cochran with 29 seconds left in the period would push the Warriors' lead to 20 points at 43-23.
Ringgold got no closer than 16 points in the fourth quarter and Lakeview's lead once again ballooned to 20 with 2:17 left to play before the Warriors emptied their bench.
Burnett led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Davis with 14 and Dylan Blankenship with six. Cochran added five points, while Jackson Flanagan and Jonathan Lawrence had two each.
For the Tigers, Brevin Massengale had a team-high 15 points, followed by O'Reilly Matthews with eight and Ty Gilbert with six. Cooper Sexton and Christian Smith each dropped in two.
Lakeview girls 24, Ringgold 16
A low-scoring tussle saw the Lady Warriors lead 15-10 at halftime before going on to the victory. Christina Collins had 16 points for the NGAC Western Division champs. Christen Collins, Kayla Lopez, and Sydney O'Neil had two points each for Lakeview, while Katelyn Bowman and Heidi Johnson had one point each.
Emily Love had 14 points for the Lady Tigers, while Hannah Scott accounted for the other two points.
Chattanooga Valley boys 56, Rossville 37
The Eagles led 17-12 at halftime and increased their lead to 32-23 by the end of the third quarter before erupting for 24 points in the final period of the home win.
Judd Anderson scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter for CVMS, while Dakota Stone assisted on all five of Anderson's buckets in that span. Anderson finished with a double-double in points and rebounds as did Austyn Acuff, who led the Eagles with 18 points.
Matthew Ramsey finished with 12 points. Omari McCleary added seven points. Jakobe Turner picked up three points, followed by John Hill with two and Stone with one.
Darian Burks and Chase Watkins had 11 points each for Rossville, while Zion Irvin added 10. Chase Hickman and Logan Smith added two points apiece and Kyler Apostle finished with one.
Chattanooga Valley girls 51, Rossville 23
Madison Lennon had a season-high 22 points as the Lady Eagles won on Eighth Grade Recognition Night. Katieann Thompson finished with 11 points and Autumn Pasley finished with six. Halie Thompson and Lexie Elswick each finished with four points, while Molly Pickard and Katie Miller had two points each.
Individual scoring for Rossville was not provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee boys 52, Dade County 37
The Trojans would outscore the Wolverines in the fourth quarter, 15-5, to pick up a road win in the regular season finale.
Josh Underwood paced Gordon Lee with 13 points. Holt Roberts added nine points, while Conner Whitman and Kade Cowen had seven points apiece. Hunter Holmes had six points. Jordan Underwood finished with five. Nate Dunfee chipped in with four and Brodie Genter had one. Whitman, Dunfee and Genter all had six rebounds each.
Results of the girls' game had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage boys 55, Trion 24
The Generals claimed a share of the NGAC Eastern Division championship with an easy win over the Bulldogs. Heritage will share the division title with Ringgold as both teams finished 11-2 in NGAC play and split the two head-to-head meetings. Both teams also lost to Western Division champion Lakeview in the regular season.
Kaden Swope had 13 points for the Generals. Bryce Travillian picked up 11 points, while Paxton McCrary and Payton Newman had eight points each. Jedd Johnson picked up six points. Kaleb Biddle and Caiden Bauldwin had three points each. J.C. Armour finished with two points and J.D. Black added one.
The Heritage Lady Generals also won to finish 13-0 in league play. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette boys 56, Saddle Ridge 44
On Eighth Grade Recognition Night in Rock Spring, the Mustangs put up a tremendous fight against the Ramblers, but ultimately saw the visitors pull away late for the win.
Individual scoring for the Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.
Cole Spears and Jaiden Smith both had 16 points for Saddle Ridge. Jackson Nicholson collected six points, followed by Eathen Guffey and Jason Guffey with two and Landon Kennedy and Marvin Johnson with one each.
Saddle Ridge girls 44, LaFayette 18
It was a pair of seventh graders that stole the show on Thursday. FanTasja Barber had a triple-double with 14 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds, while Vianca Segarra connected on two 3-pointers. She finished with 10 points, four steals and a pair of rebounds.
Lexi Baker had six points and grabbed a team-best 15 rebounds. Haynie Gilstrap added four points and three steals, while Mallony Mitchell had one 3-pointer and added a steal. Haven Yancy had two points and four rebounds. Sara Pendley had two points and three rebounds, while Kamryn Johnston added two points. Alethea Hendrix rounded out the scoring with one points, while Jadha Ayala, Olivia Hitchcox, Aria Shirley and Olivia Thomas provided solid minutes.
Individual scoring for the Lady Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.