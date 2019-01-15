The Lakeview Warriors clinched the North Georgia Athletic Conference Western Division on Tuesday with a 56-29 home victory over Trion.
The Warriors (14-1, 10-0) took a 25-6 lead midway through the second quarter and never look back in the rout.
Amari Burnett had a team-high 18 points in the victory, while Jamichael Davis finished with 10 points. Lance Cochran picked up six points, followed by Tres Brown with five.
Jackson Flanagan, Xander Beddington, Dylan Blankenship and Jonathan Lawrence all had four points each in the victory, while one point from Bryce Brock rounded out the scoring.
Lakeview girls 29, Trion 25
The Lady Warriors survived an upset bid from the Lady Bulldogs in the night's first game. Christina Collins had 12 points in the win. Sydney O'Neal added six points. Piper Piatt and Christen Collins had four points each, while Kayla Lopez finished with three.
Heritage girls 32, Gordon Lee 25
The Lady Generals also avoided the upset at home by going on a 10-0 run over the first 2:30 of the third quarter, helping to turn a narrow 12-6 halftime advantage into a far more comfortable 30-13 lead going into the final period.
Dayonna Perryman had 16 points for Heritage. Macie Collins finished with eight points, while Lauren Mock and Aaliyah Rodgers had four points each.
Kaitlyn Wagoner had a team-high eight points for the Lady Trojans, followed by Emma Phillips with seven and Dallas Wagoner with six. Tenslee Wilson chipped in with three points, while Ava Brown had one point to close out the scoring.
Heritage boys 51, Gordon Lee 31
In the nightcap, the Generals led 34-28 after three quarters, but outscored the Trojans 19-3 in the final stanza to pull away for the victory.
J.D. Black had 21 points on three 3-pointers and 12 free throws to lead all scorers. Kaden Swope finished with 14 points and Paxton McCrary added six. Peyton Newman and Bryce Travillian had four points each, while Kaleb Biddle chipped in with two.
Nate Dunfee had 12 points for Gordon Lee. Brodie Genter added five points, followed by Hunter Holmes and Blake Rodgers with four points each. Three points from Josh Underwood, Two from Kade Cowan and one by Conner Whitman rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold girls 37, Chattanooga Valley 18
The Lady Tigers picked up the win on Eighth Grade Recognition Night as Emily Love had nine points. Hannah Scott and Aubrey Lakin added six points each. Tahji Griggs had four, while River Lowery, Allie Massengale, Riley Burdette, Maddy Lee, Kelsey Davis, and Shelby Kaylor had two points each for Ringgold (11-4, 9-1).
In the boys' game, the Tigers stayed unbeaten on the season with a 44-26 victory over the Eagles. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Saddle Ridge girls 26, LaFayette 19
The Lady Mustangs snapped a losing streak with a win over the Lady Ramblers.
LaFayette led 8-2 after one quarter, but Saddle Ridge would hold the Lady Ramblers without a point in the second quarter and pulled to within one, 8-7, at intermission. Saddle Ridge would finally take a 17-12 lead going into the fourth before holding on for the win over the final seven minutes.
Vianca Segarra had a team-high 11 points for Saddle Ridge. She connected on three 3-pointers and picked up three steals and two rebounds. Lexi Baker had six points and three steals, but had a big night with 17 rebounds. Haven Yancy added six points, eight steals and four rebounds. Sara Pendley (two points), FanTasja Barber (one point, six rebounds, five steals) and Haynie Gilstrap (three steals) contributed in the win.
Individual scoring for the Lady Ramblers had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette boys 58, Saddle Ridge 26
Zach Barrett had 16 points for the Ramblers in the victory. Lane Headrick and Dawson Pendergrass each finished with eight points, while Grant Langford added six.
Nick Green and Cole Spears had eight points apiece for the Mustangs, followed by Jackson Nicholson with six and Jaiden Smith with four.