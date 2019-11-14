John Hill connected on the game-winner with four seconds left to play to rally the Chattanooga Valley Eagles to a 58-57 road victory at rival Rossville on Thursday.
The Bulldogs led 18-14 after one quarter and took a 28-26 lead at halftime before extending the lead to 12 points entering the final period. However, Chattanooga Valley would come storming back, outscoring Rossville 22-9 over the final seven minutes.
Hill finished with a team-high 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Matthew Ramsey had 16 points, four steals and three boards. Andrew Johnson finished the night with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double, while Matthew Dunn (4), D.J. Martin (2) and Kain Brown (2) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, who are now 2-0 with a pair of one-point victories.
Chase Hickman scored a game-high 30 points for Rossville, including a 10-of-12 performance at the free throw line. Evan Graham dropped in 12 points, followed by Hunter Proctor with eight and Anthony Baldwin with six. Jamarion Burks scored one point for the Bulldogs.
Chattanooga Valley girls 56, Rossville 15
The Lady Eagles led 25-13 at halftime, but took control for good in the second half.
Alexis Wheeler had 10 points and Georgia Anderson finished with eight in a balanced scoring attack for the visitors. Mylee Howard and Emma Yarbrough each finished with seven points. Jamiah Lewis, Desiree Powell and Ragan Wimpee had six points each. Miriam Gaines had four points and Emma Fowler finished with two for the still-unbeaten Lady Eagles.
Shayla Rosson had eight points for the Lady Bulldogs, followed Collins with three, Redman with two and Jones with one.
LaFayette boys 31, Ringgold 16
The Ramblers used a big third quarter to pick up their first victory of the season on Thursday night in Ringgold.
LaFayette would get six points from Julian Lees and five from Caden Hinton in the third period as they outscored the Tigers, 15-2. Lees finished with a game-high 16 points, followed by Hinton with nine and Dawson Pendergrass with four. Isaiah McKenzie and A.J. Thompson had one point each for LaFayette.
Jacob Duarte paced Ringgold with four points. Luke Rominger and Braxton Holtkamp had three points each, while Zach Fow, Damian Woodard and John Searcy all finished with two for the Tigers (1-2).
Ringgold girls 25, LaFayette 11
The Lady Tigers also remained unbeaten with a home victory on Thursday. Cady Helton had eight points in the victory. Riley Burdette and Allie Massengale both finished with five points. Serenity Russell finished with three points, followed by Kinsley Forscutt and Kayla Lopez with two each.
Michaela Baker had seven points to pace the Lady Ramblers, while Kenedy Ludy and Suki Williams had two apiece.
Trion boys 58, Saddle Ridge 22
The home opener for the Mustangs was spoiled by the visitors. Landon Kennedy and Marvin Johnson shared team-high honors with five each for Saddle Ridge (0-2). Kaden Miller picked up four points, followed by Aidan Hannibal with three on one 3-pointer, Garren Kennedy and Trey Parrish with two each and Gavin Potts with one.
Trion girls 52, Saddle Ridge 31
In Rock Spring, the visiting Lady Bulldogs started out fast and pulled away for the win.
FanTasja Barber had a team-high 12 points for the Lady Mustangs (0-2), followed nine from Vianca Segarra on three 3-pointers. Olivia Acuff added six points, while Avery Jenkins had three and Alivia Hughes chipped in with one.
Gordon Lee JV girls 23, Saddle Ridge JV 9
Maddie Underwood scored three points for Saddle Ridge on a 3-pointer. Macee Casteel and Emilee Fountain each had two points, while Tamra Yancy and Alesia Leaks each dropped in one point.
Individual scoring for the Lady Trojans had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage boys 50, Lakeview 35
The Generals used a 10-2 second quarter to take control and pick up a county rivalry win over the Warriors on Thursday.
J.C. Armour had nine first-half points and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to finish with 15 points. As a team, Heritage went 10-of-11 from the charity stripe in the second half.
Brady Chandler, Max Owens and Will Riddell all had seven points each for the Generals (2-2). Chandler, Owens and Talon Pickett battled on the boards for the Navy-and-Red. Caiden Bauldwin had six points on two 3-pointers, while the scoring for Heritage was rounded out by Jace Lewis (3), Kaleb Gallman (2), Jackson Wright (2) and Lennon Barrett (1).
Individual scoring for the Warriors (0-2) had not been provided as of press time.
In the girls' game, Lakeview moved to 1-1 with its first win of the season, while Heritage dropped to 3-1 with its first loss of the campaign. No further details were provided as of press time.