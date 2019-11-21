The Chattanooga Valley Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter and added 23 more over the final seven minutes as they picked up a 68-56 home victory over Dade County on Thursday.
John Hill scored a team-high 22 points to go with five rebounds. Matthew Ramsey had another excellent game with 19 points, seven assists and four steals. Judd Anderson had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Andrew Johnson just missed a double-double of his own as he finished with eight points and nine boards, while Matthew Dunn scored four points and played solid defense all evening long.
The Eagles improved to 3-1 with the victory.
Chattanooga Valley girls 31, Dade County 23
The Lady Eagles led by just one point, 20-19, after three quarters of play, but outscored the Lady Wolverines in the final stanza, 11-4, to pull away for the victory.
Jamiah Lewis scored 11 points for CVMS. Alexis Wheeler added nine points and Miriam Gaines finished with six as the Lady Eagles improved to 3-1 on the season.
Ringgold girls 58, Gordon Lee 12
Down in Catoosa County, the Lady Tigers stayed unbeaten as they rolled to 5-0.
Ten different players scored for the hosts. Cady Helton led the way with 13 points, Allie Massengale added 11 and Kayla Lopez finished with 10.
Dallas Wagoner led Gordon Lee (0-4) with five points and Tenslee Wilson chipped in with three.
Ringgold boys 38, Gordon Lee 32
Will McCutcheon had another big game for the Trojans, but his 23-point effort was not enough as the Navy-and-White fell to the Tigers.
Layne Parrish had four points for Gordon Lee, followed by Parker Scott with three and Luke Sikes with two. The Trojans are now 1-3 on the season.
Individual scoring for Ringgold (2-3) had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 50, Rossville 17
The Lady Warriors got 26 points from Ziara Thompson in a win over Rossville in a game played at LFO High School.
Heidi Johnson, Christen Collins and Kaile Richez had seven points each in the victory, while Payton Rolfe chipped in with one to round out the scoring. Lakeview is now 3-1 on the year
Shayla Rosson had seven points to pace the Lady Bulldogs (0-3). Calese Dallas added five points and Piper Newbille finished with four.
Lakeview boys 62, Rossville 43
The Warriors broke open a tight game at halftime to improve to 2-2 on the season. Sebastian Nelson led the way with 18 points, followed by Rayshawn McGrudger with 12, Rashad Rachel with 10 and Eli Walker with eight.
Rossville (0-3) got 20 points from Chase Hickman and nine from Hayden Mooneyham.
Ringgold JV girls 21, Saddle Ridge JV girls 5
Lanie Hamilton had two points, two rebounds and a steal in the Lady Mustangs' final game before the holiday break. Emilee Fountain recorded two points and one rebound, while Tamra Yancy had one points. Macee Casteel finished with six boards and a steal, Ryleigh Ramey and Kendalyn Watson had two rebounds each, while Alesia Leaks had one board.
Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been provided as of press time.