The Heritage Lady Generals took control from the opening tip and rolled to a 42-17 home win over Saddle Ridge on Tuesday.
Dayonna Perryman had a team-high 13 points for Heritage, followed by 10 from Katy Thompson and six by Macie Collins.
FanTasja Barber had six points, for Saddle Ridge, while adding three rebounds and a steal. Haynie Gilstrap scored four, but pulled down 12 rebounds. Olivia Hitchcox had three points, followed by Lexi Baker and Mallony Mitchell with two each.
The boys' game followed a similar script as the Generals bolted to a 32-8 lead after one quarter en route to a 69-20 victory.
Kaden Swope led Heritage with 11 points. J.D. Black and J.C. Armour added 10 each, while Bryce Travillian and Caiden Bauldwin both finished with eight.
Individual scoring for the Mustangs had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold girls 28, Dade County 21
Hannah Scott had nine points as the Lady Tigers won in Trenton to move to 9-5 overall and 7-1 in NGAC play. Aubrey Lakin finished with six points, followed by Tahji Griggs with four, Cady Helton with three and Allie Massengale and Riley Burdette with two each.
Results of the boys' game had not been provided as of press time.
Lakeview girls 41, Chattanooga Valley 17
Christina Collins had a game-high 18 points as the Lady Warriors picked up the win in Flintstone. Piper Piatt and Heidi Johnson both had six points. Kayla Lopez finished with four. Christen Collins added three, while Katelyn Bowman and Sydney O'Neil chipped in with two points each.
Madison Lennon had six points to lead the Lady Eagles. Emma Yarbrough finished with four points, followed by Miriam Gaines with three, Katieann Thompson with two and Cate Voyles with two.
Lakeview boys 46, Chattanooga Valley 23
Sixteen points from Jamichael Davis helped the Warriors (11-1, 8-0) complete the sweep on Tuesday. Lance Cochran had 14 points and Amari Burnett added 10.
Austyn Acuff had 10 points for the Eagles, while Izaac Bryant finished with four.
Gordon Lee boys 31, Rossville 21
The Trojans got balanced scoring in a low-scoring affair in Chickamauga.
Kade Cowan had seven points to lead Gordon Lee. Nate Dunfee, Conner Whitman and Brodie Genter had six points apiece. Holt Roberts added three points. Jordan Underwood finished with two and Josh Underwood dropped in one.
Individual scoring for the Bulldogs and not been provided as of press time and results of the girls' game were also not available as of press time.